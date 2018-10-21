Mampara of the week: Peter Daubermann
21 October 2018 - 00:00
When Peter Daubermann slid into court this week he embarked on an obscene display of abuse as he set out to discredit the character of witness Cheryl Zondi.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.