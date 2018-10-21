Obituary
Paul Allen: Co-founder of pioneer Microsoft
21 October 2018 - 00:00
Paul Allen, who has died from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma at the age of 65, was the co-founder with Bill Gates of Microsoft, on the strength of which he became one of the world's richest people.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.