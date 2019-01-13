Opinion
The war on drugs is a war on the poor - It's time to rethink policies that don't work
Criminalisation has not reduced use or price, and misses out on taxes
13 January 2019 - 00:00
Criminalisation has not reduced use or price, and misses out on taxes
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.