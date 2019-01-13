Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

The war on drugs is a war on the poor - It's time to rethink policies that don't work

Criminalisation has not reduced use or price, and misses out on taxes

13 January 2019 - 00:00 By SHAUN SHELLY

Criminalisation has not reduced use or price, and misses out on taxes

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. FAIEZ JACOBS | Cape Town beach dispute unearths the spectre of unrepentant ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Time to decide if we go the way of 'Mr Kigali' or the way of ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. DAN PLATO | Race-baiting and political opportunism at the heart of Clifton drama Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | The ugly ghosts trying to keep Clifton white by night Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Are you voting this year? Here is what the ANC manifesto is promising South ...
‘Bushiri can go but the church can’t’ - church speaks out after stampede

Related articles

  1. 'Stop demanding drugs and the empires of the cartels will fall': Hawks South Africa
  2. Emtee 'clarifies' drug abuse claims: I was a dealer but I never used it TshisaLIVE
  3. Illegal scrap dealers in firing line as rail theft unit counts its successes South Africa
  4. Police seize drugs, illegal cigarettes worth more than R1m in first week of 2019 South Africa
X