Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

When matric-results fever clears, there is reason to celebrate

The annual frenzy of attacking the education system obscures the advances being made

13 January 2019 - 00:00 By SARAH GRAVETT and ELIZABETH HENNING

The annual frenzy of attacking the education system obscures the advances being made

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. FAIEZ JACOBS | Cape Town beach dispute unearths the spectre of unrepentant ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Time to decide if we go the way of 'Mr Kigali' or the way of ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. DAN PLATO | Race-baiting and political opportunism at the heart of Clifton drama Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | The ugly ghosts trying to keep Clifton white by night Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Are you voting this year? Here is what the ANC manifesto is promising South ...
‘Bushiri can go but the church can’t’ - church speaks out after stampede

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Billionaire Robert Gumede rewards son with Porsche for passing matric South Africa
  2. Lance bounces back from 90% burns to matric triumph South Africa
  3. My success is my son's success, says Cape pupil who gave birth in matric South Africa
  4. Students warned against bogus colleges following numerous scams South Africa
  5. EDITORIAL | Celebrate matric progress but also face reality Opinion & Analysis
X