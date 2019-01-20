Editorial
AU must address Africa issues even-handedly
20 January 2019 - 00:00
The African Union (AU) has committed to sending a high-level delegation to investigate allegations of vote-rigging in the Democratic Republic of Congo
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.