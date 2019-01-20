Q&A with ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete

The ANC wants to finish vetting candidates for its election lists by the end of this month, says spokesperson Dakota Legoete. Chris Barron asked him...

What are your criteria? Whoever the party brings must not have a criminal record. Are there other criteria? A person must not have been found guilty by the national disciplinary committee. There must not be issues between you and the ANC in relation to conduct. You must not be a divisive figure. There must be no integrity or reputation question marks about you as an office bearer or executive member or ordinary member.