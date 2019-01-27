Dumisani Kumalo: A Pan Africanist with a strategic vision

On January 20, Dumisani Shadrack Kumalo, or DSK as he was known to some, died at the age of 71. He has joined the company of such legends as Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah, Jomo Kenyatta, Peter Abrahams and WEB Du Bois who attended the Pan African Congress held in Manchester, England, between October 15 and 19 in 1945, two years before his birth.