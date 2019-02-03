Opinion

'Our land and jobs now' - a call to action by the EFF

The EFF is ready to govern, as demonstrated by the detailed blueprint for economic emancipation set out in its manifesto and unveiled yesterday

Yesterday marked 29 years since the apartheid government capitulated to pressure for political freedom through FW de Klerk's announcement of the release of political prisoners and unbanning of liberation movements. February 2 also witnessed the EFF's launch of one of the clearest and most detailed election manifestos to be produced in post-1994 SA