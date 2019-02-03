Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

'Our land and jobs now' - a call to action by the EFF

The EFF is ready to govern, as demonstrated by the detailed blueprint for economic emancipation set out in its manifesto and unveiled yesterday

03 February 2019 - 00:00 By JULIUS MALEMA

Yesterday marked 29 years since the apartheid government capitulated to pressure for political freedom through FW de Klerk's announcement of the release of political prisoners and unbanning of liberation movements. February 2 also witnessed the EFF's launch of one of the clearest and most detailed election manifestos to be produced in post-1994 SA

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  2. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Sickening testimony suggests we now have the Zatsons as well ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | The voices we hear - and don't hear - as poll fever bites Opinion & Analysis
  4. YUNUS MOMONIAT | White leaders in the DA just don't get the black voter Opinion & Analysis
  5. PATRICK BULGER | SA is a melting pot in which the flavours refuse to mingle Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
Three pupils killed as walkway collapses
X