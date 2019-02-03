Opinion

Why don't we pluck the low-hanging fruit of tourism?

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Tiso Blackstar Group

Last month the Guardian, one of Britain's largest newspapers and once the darling of the ANC in its well-lubricated exile headquarters in London, published a plaintive letter from a woman whose family had been barred from travelling to SA because, at Gatwick Airport, they could not produce birth certificates for their children