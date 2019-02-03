Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Why don't we pluck the low-hanging fruit of tourism?

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Tiso Blackstar Group
03 February 2019 - 00:00

Last month the Guardian, one of Britain's largest newspapers and once the darling of the ANC in its well-lubricated exile headquarters in London, published a plaintive letter from a woman whose family had been barred from travelling to SA because, at Gatwick Airport, they could not produce birth certificates for their children

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  2. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Sickening testimony suggests we now have the Zatsons as well ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | The voices we hear - and don't hear - as poll fever bites Opinion & Analysis
  4. YUNUS MOMONIAT | White leaders in the DA just don't get the black voter Opinion & Analysis
  5. PATRICK BULGER | SA is a melting pot in which the flavours refuse to mingle Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
Three pupils killed as walkway collapses
X