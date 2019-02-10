Obituary
Catherine Wagner: Venerable District Six survivor
Among first to lose her house to forced removals, she fought - and lost - battle to go back home
10 February 2019 - 00:00
Catherine Wagner, who has died in Cape Town at the age of 94, was one of the oldest surviving former residents of District Six, which was demolished by the apartheid government.
