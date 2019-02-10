Editorial
Hellish train ride shows how far off track we are
10 February 2019 - 00:00
Jobs were mentioned 33 times in the state of the nation address, public transport once. Even that single reference came in the form of a boast about investment. What President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to acknowledge was that without reliable, safe, affordable public transport, dreams of creating employment are illusory.
