Opinion & Analysis

Editorial

Hellish train ride shows how far off track we are

10 February 2019 - 00:00 By SUNDAY TIMES

Jobs were mentioned 33 times in the state of the nation address, public transport once. Even that single reference came in the form of a boast about investment. What President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to acknowledge was that without reliable, safe, affordable public transport, dreams of creating employment are illusory.

