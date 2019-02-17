Opinion

As evil and effective as always, an apartheid ploy sparks outrage in the age of unreason

Easily provoked, we hare off after shadows, preferring affront to facts

On Wednesday June 26 2000, the Pinetown magistrate's court hosted the amnesty hearing of one George Martins, a former Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) member from Pietermaritzburg, for the cold-blooded killing of Benjamin Langa on the night of May 20 1984.