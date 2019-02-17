Opinion
As evil and effective as always, an apartheid ploy sparks outrage in the age of unreason
Easily provoked, we hare off after shadows, preferring affront to facts
17 February 2019 - 00:00
On Wednesday June 26 2000, the Pinetown magistrate's court hosted the amnesty hearing of one George Martins, a former Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) member from Pietermaritzburg, for the cold-blooded killing of Benjamin Langa on the night of May 20 1984.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.