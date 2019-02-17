Opinion
Mampara of the week: Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
17 February 2019 - 00:00
This mampara created shock waves at an ANC rally in the Eastern Cape when she blocked SABC cameras from filming people protesting against poor service delivery
