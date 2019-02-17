Opinion
Tito's task: undoing Zuma's undoing of Mbeki's fiscal prudence
SA was able to withstand the shock of the 2008 crisis because of sound policies, but Zuma was its beneficiary - and brought us to where we are now
17 February 2019 - 00:06
It took the custodians of our national purse some 13 years to rein in SA's debt to 23% of GDP from 48% in 1996 when Trevor Manuel was appointed finance minister
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.