Opinion

Tito's task: undoing Zuma's undoing of Mbeki's fiscal prudence

SA was able to withstand the shock of the 2008 crisis because of sound policies, but Zuma was its beneficiary - and brought us to where we are now

It took the custodians of our national purse some 13 years to rein in SA's debt to 23% of GDP from 48% in 1996 when Trevor Manuel was appointed finance minister