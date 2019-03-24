Table Talk
AG Kimi Makwetu on corruption: It's not the job of auditors to fix the public service
Outgoing auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has witnessed an alarming decline in the state of SA’s public finances over the past few years. Now the law isbeing beefed up — just as he is moving on, all the better to spend more time with his family and friends after a job well done
24 March 2019 - 00:00
When he's not crunching the numbers, auditor-general Kimi Makwetu spends hours watching his two sons play cricket.
