Obituary
Bill Heine: Fearless journalist who put a shark on the roof of his Oxford house
07 April 2019 - 00:00
Bill Heine, who has died aged 74, was a British journalist and radio presenter, an independent cinema entrepreneur and the man who made headlines around the world for sticking a shark on the roof of his house in Headington, Oxford
