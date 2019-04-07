Fixation on one man risks a swift return to the Zuma years

Mabuza's role as the ANC's second-in-command should not be taken lightly. All ANC presidents since the party was unbanned were first deputy presidents of the party. The assumption should be that the deputy aims to become No 1 eventually.

In the context of the May 8 elections, Mabuza's reaction to the outcome will be as interesting, if not more interesting, than Ramaphosa's.

It is clear that the ANC is guaranteed to be returned to office, and the only question at this stage is the margin of the victory. Ramaphosa fans hope a strong margin will allow him to act with speed in creating a lean, sleek government that will manage the economy better and streamline the delivery of public services.

That would include reducing the size of the cabinet and creating a coherent, responsive and accountable crack government team. But cutting the cabinet from 35 ministers to 20 or 25 carries political risk.

Whittling down the cabinet will create 15 direct casualties who will lose out on their million-rand cars, state houses and, most importantly, their ability to dispense patronage. Not to mention the fact that each minister has six well-paid political advisers, and below the political layer are a lot of hangers-on waiting to feed on the crumbs of the political class. The losers will go back to parliament's back benches, and may be tempted to stir things up in the party's dog-eats-dog internal theatre.

Also, the New Dawn promised to present a modern face of ministers competent in the crafting, implementation and articulation of sound policies. But the list submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission - where the next round of parliamentarians, and therefore most ministers, is to be found - shows no sign of new blood. Where will this wave of reformists come from? The president can appoint only two ministers from outside parliament.

The fact is that the ANC parliamentary list already shows that since the Nasrec conference 15 months ago, no meaningful work has been done to attract highly skilled people into the party. Sadly, the intellectual and middle classes have drunk the Kool-Aid, hoping Ramaphosa has a magic wand that will fix the moribund ANC and sort out all our problems, from economics to racial tension. Yet in hard, real terms, the ANC has turned its president into just a figurehead.

On one side of the president we find the reformers, who believe in market-friendly economic policies and good governance. On the other side are those who represent poor ethical conduct and judgment.

The presentation of Ramaphosa as a saviour falsely creates the impression that the head of an ANC government can singlehandedly create meaningful change. This belief among the intelligentsia betrays a dereliction of the duty to think. It also shows a delegation of the role to develop a nation to those who stand for public office.