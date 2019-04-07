Opinion
Mampara of the week: Jessie Duarte
07 April 2019 - 00:00
This auntie yearns for the good old days when the Gupta propaganda machine was up and running
This auntie yearns for the good old days when the Gupta propaganda machine was up and running
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.