Max du Preez's Vrye Weekblad revival: It's not nostalgia, it's an intervention!

Max du Preez was 36 when he started Vrye Weekblad in 1987, the Afrikaans publication that exposed Apartheid atrocities. Now 67, he is back with an online version of the ground-breaking paper

07 April 2019 - 00:00 By TANYA FARBER

Looking back at those who exposed apartheid atrocities in the '80s, Max du Preez was undoubtedly one of the heavyweights. As editor of Vrye Weekblad he and his team punched way above their weight, laying bare the heart of state criminality and brutality.

