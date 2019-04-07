Obituary
Sinethemba Jantjie: Star winger who gave his all to a PSL club facing the big drop
07 April 2019 - 00:00
Sinethemba Jantjie, an outstanding winger for the Premier Soccer League club Free State Stars, died in a road accident last Monday
