Obituary
Pieter de Lange: Broederbond chief who met Mbeki
Behind-the-scenes leader pushed for talks with the banned ANC in exile
14 April 2019 - 00:00
Pieter de Lange, who has died in Pretoria at the age of 93, headed the secret and powerful Afrikaner Broederbond for 10 years in the 1980s and early '90s, and was the first representative of the apartheid establishment to meet the then banned ANC in exile.
