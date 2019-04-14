Insight: Africa
South Africa & Morocco face-off in the 'quicksands of diplomacy'
A cargo ship, the World Cup and the wrangle over Western Sahara are factors in a bizarre face-off between Africa's powerhouse nations, SA and Morocco
14 April 2019 - 00:00
On May 1 2017, a rather peculiar drama played out at Algoa Bay in the Eastern Cape
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.