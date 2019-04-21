Obituary
Juby Mayet: Courageous, tough struggle journalist
Broke barriers as a black woman in media in SA
21 April 2019 - 00:00
Zubeida 'Juby' Mayet, who has died in Lenasia at the age of 81, was a courageous anti-apartheid journalist who worked with some of the giants of South African journalism on the country's most legendary publications
