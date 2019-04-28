Fighting child porn in SA: It's about helping a child & minimising abuse

Child porn is a heinous crime. It violates and abuses the most vulnerable victims in ways most people cannot imagine. An online monitor in South Africa, tasked with catching the culprits at the heart of this evil tells how they deal with the psychological effects of viewing this content everyday

Thabo*, 37, from Pretoria, works for the Film and Publication Board (FPB), analysing sexual content for child abuse. He describes his typical working day ...