Inside the fight against the dark world of child porn
Child porn is a heinous crime. It violates and abuses the most vulnerable victims in ways most people cannot imagine. An online monitor in Britain, tasked with catching the culprits at the heart of this evil tell how they deal with the psychological effects of viewing this content everyday
28 April 2019 - 00:00
My official job title is internet content analyst at the Internet Watch Foundation. But my job is to look at children being sexually abused online every day, and to try to help them.
