Table Talk

Joel Stransky: I'd like to think there's a little more to me than one drop kick

Springbok legend Joel Stransky is no stranger to determination, and these days you'll find him crushing it in epic swims and bike rides. Just please don't mention That Kick

Three seconds - that's all it took from the time the ball left Joel Stransky's boot until it whistled between the rugby posts. In those three seconds, Stransky went from Springbok player to Springbok legend and earned the adulation of a nation.