Obituary
Matthew Buckland: Digital guru who shared his genius
The whizz kid who grew up to be a whizz adult in the world of the internet
28 April 2019 - 00:00
Matthew Buckland, who has died in Cape Town at the age of 44, was a media and internet dynamo who played a key role as journalist, entrepreneur and developer in shaping SA's digital landscape
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.