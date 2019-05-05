Opinion
If we don't vote we deserve the pain coming our way
05 May 2019 - 00:01
This week South Africans go to the polls in an election that was originally predicted to be hotly contested
This week South Africans go to the polls in an election that was originally predicted to be hotly contested
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.