Obituary
Mark Wellesley-Wood: Mining boss who halted Kebble plunder
In the face of threats and dirty tricks he just did not blink
05 May 2019 - 00:00
Mark Wellesley-Wood, who has died in Scotland at the age of 67, was an English-born mining executive who brought about the downfall of two of SA's most notorious corporate crooks, Brett Kebble and his father, Roger
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.