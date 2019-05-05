Opinion
Q&A with Athletics SA's sports scientist Ross Tucker
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has ruled that Caster Semenya must reduce her testosterone in order to compete. Sports scientist Ross Tucker was in the Athletics SA medical team supporting her. Chris Barron asked him...
05 May 2019 - 00:00
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has ruled that Caster Semenya must reduce her testosterone in order to compete
