Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Q&A with Athletics SA's sports scientist Ross Tucker

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has ruled that Caster Semenya must reduce her testosterone in order to compete. Sports scientist Ross Tucker was in the Athletics SA medical team supporting her. Chris Barron asked him...

05 May 2019 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has ruled that Caster Semenya must reduce her testosterone in order to compete

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Inside the fight against the dark world of child porn Opinion & Analysis
  2. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  3. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Glimpses of political bullies operating out of the public ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Unmasking of Vodacom and MTN racket reveals the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Mampara of the week: FW de Klerk Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
DA Youth projects anti-corruption messages on historic Luthuli House
X