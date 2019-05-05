Book extract

Triumph & heartache: Neil Tovey's book details Bafana's road to historic Afcon win

In his long-awaited autobiography, former Bafana Bafana captain Neil Tovey recalls the road to victory in the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996 — and the tale of Clive Barker and his superstitions

Our opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations would be against Cameroon on 13 January 1996. As a result, there was little time to celebrate over New Year and we came together on the second at Johannesburg's Sunnyside Park Hotel.