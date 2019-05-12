Obituary
Cliff Saunders: SABC TV reporter, spy and apartheid apologist
Political correspondent was Pretoria regime's most prominent propagandist
12 May 2019 - 00:00
Cliff Saunders, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 79, was a top political correspondent at the SABC in the '70s and '80s and its most prominent apartheid and government propagandist
