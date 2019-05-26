Opinion & Analysis

Obituary

Anton Steenkamp: Judge with love of law, life and even a little levity

He loved to travel through Africa and was killed by a creature of the continent

26 May 2019 - 11:00 By CHRIS BARRON

Anton Steenkamp, who has died at the age of 57 after being bitten by a black mamba in Zambia, was a champion of human rights and a highly regarded judge of the labour court in Cape Town

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 25 years later: men confront person responsible for their 19 years in jail Opinion & Analysis
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Mkhwebane is a public menace, not a public protector, and ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  4. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | More and more, the ANC has become a party with a split ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. RANJENI MUNUSAMY: The washed-out ‘blouse’ of the ANCWL reeks of hypocrisy Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X