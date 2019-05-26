Obituary
Anton Steenkamp: Judge with love of law, life and even a little levity
He loved to travel through Africa and was killed by a creature of the continent
26 May 2019 - 11:00
Anton Steenkamp, who has died at the age of 57 after being bitten by a black mamba in Zambia, was a champion of human rights and a highly regarded judge of the labour court in Cape Town
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.