Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

CARTOON | Eskom's electric chair 'too much' for Phakamani Hadebe

26 May 2019 - 00:00 By BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Eskom's power 'too much' for Hadebe.
Eskom's power 'too much' for Hadebe.
Image: BRANDAN REYNOLDS

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Eskom’s CEO Phakamani Hadebe resigns saying 'unimaginable demands' of job put strain on his health

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe has resigned from his position.
News
1 day ago

CARTOON | Jobs, MP list, economy etc.: Ramaphosa's to-do list is long

Ramaphosa has a lot on his post-election plate
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

CARTOON | The Guptas' 'attempt' to capture elections fails

Vote capture?
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 25 years later: men confront person responsible for their 19 years in jail Opinion & Analysis
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | More and more, the ANC has become a party with a split ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  4. Hendrik Verwoerd - revered by his family but a monster to most South Africans Opinion & Analysis
  5. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | No chance of Ramaphosa being ousted, so his focus should be ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X