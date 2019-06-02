Opinion
A reorientation of the state, rather than merely moving chess pieces, could be the key to inspire Cyril's success
02 June 2019 - 00:04
During his term in office, former president Jacob Zuma reshuffled his cabinet 11 times. It was his main political weapon, to secure loyalty and to punish those who refused to toe the line.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.