Obituary
Dumiso Dabengwa: Zimbabwe war hero turned Mugabe stooge
Persecuted by the regime, he became its loyal lackey to dismay of his supporters
02 June 2019 - 00:00
Dumiso Dabengwa, who has died at the age of 79, was one of the most important, respected and popular leaders of the Zimbabwean liberation war, and ultimately one of its more tragic figures.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.