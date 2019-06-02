Opinion
Please Mr President, ending the tyranny of violence must be your top priority
02 June 2019 - 00:01
Dear President Cyril Ramaphosa, we congratulate you and welcome your new cabinet to office. As concerned academic and civil society leaders, we call on you to make ending violence against women and children your top priority.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.