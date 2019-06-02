Letters to the editor
The real opposition is now in SA's provinces and towns
02 June 2019 - 00:00
The election delivered a sea change in opposition dynamics. The "official opposition" and the "real opposition" are two very different animals. The one a joke in terminal complacency, the other an existential threat to the future of this country. Can Tony Leon tell which is which?
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.