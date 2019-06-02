Opinion & Analysis

Letters to the editor

The real opposition is now in SA's provinces and towns

02 June 2019 - 00:00

The election delivered a sea change in opposition dynamics. The "official opposition" and the "real opposition" are two very different animals. The one a joke in terminal complacency, the other an existential threat to the future of this country. Can Tony Leon tell which is which?

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Where is the support for Gordhan as Malema spews his racist ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Moyane destroyed legitimate livelihoods Opinion & Analysis
  3. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Powerful interests are holding up government's agenda and ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Spooks and crooks - Ramaphosa can't be sure whom to trust in ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. NEWS ANALYSIS - Fact vs fiction: How Bell Pottinger and Atul Gupta spun the BBC Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day

Related articles

  1. Seven up: Contest to replace May as British prime minister gets crowded World
  2. Ramaphosa's cabinet: seriously, absolutely everything you need to know Politics
  3. Size of President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet explained Politics
  4. Half of Ramaphosa's ministers are women: this is the power squad Politics
X