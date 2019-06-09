30 years later and the mystery of the Tiananmen Square 'Tank Man' is still unsolved
09 June 2019 - 00:00
He has become a global symbol of freedom and defiance, immortalised in photos, television shows, posters and on T-shirts.
He has become a global symbol of freedom and defiance, immortalised in photos, television shows, posters and on T-shirts.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.