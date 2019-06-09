Opinion
CARTOON | Brown & Manuel successfully 'mute' Malema's Twitter
09 June 2019 - 00:00
Julius Malema can't tweet what he like anymore, at least not where Brown and Manuel are concerned
Julius Malema can't tweet what he like anymore, at least not where Brown and Manuel are concerned
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.