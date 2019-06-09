Table Talk

Mogoeng Mogoeng: If you think I'll do wrong to accommodate you, forget it

When Mogoeng Mogoeng was plucked from obscurity to become the chief justice, many feared he was a lackey of Jacob Zuma. But his record in high office has silenced his critics, writes Qaanitah Hunter

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has redeemed himself after the onslaught of criticism he faced when he was appointed to the post in 2011.