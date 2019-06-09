Opinion
Multilingual education in school is the only route to equality
The injustice meted out to children who are not first-language speakers of English can be ended if the right resources are put into multilingual teaching
09 June 2019 - 00:04
This is an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and basic education minister Angie Motshekga
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.