Opinion & Analysis

'Our family was the first to be liberated': The tale of a D-day survivor

Arlette Gondrée was hidden in the basement

09 June 2019 - 00:00 By The Daily Telegraph

Over the years, many thousands of British boots have crossed the threshold of the Café Gondrée. Field Marshal Montgomery in 1945, veterans paying tribute to fallen comrades and members of the royal family. Although not yet, owner Arlette Gondrée points out, with the hint of disappointment befitting a fan, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'You've got two choices: the door or the window' - SABC management on decision ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Stoned or sober, MPs must sharpen their pencils Opinion & Analysis
  3. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | The EFF is tapping into vile sentiments in its attacks on ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PODCAST | Who should you vote for? Opinion & Analysis
  5. Visiting Zondeni Sobukwe: A separation too painful to relate Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Armed men rob CT man in under 50 seconds
6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
X