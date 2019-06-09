'Our family was the first to be liberated': The tale of a D-day survivor

Arlette Gondrée was hidden in the basement

Over the years, many thousands of British boots have crossed the threshold of the Café Gondrée. Field Marshal Montgomery in 1945, veterans paying tribute to fallen comrades and members of the royal family. Although not yet, owner Arlette Gondrée points out, with the hint of disappointment befitting a fan, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.