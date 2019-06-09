Opinion
Talk to us Mr President or the lunatics will continue to dictate the discourse and sabotage our country
09 June 2019 - 00:06
Former ANN7 editor Rajesh Sundaram says that, in order to recover from the affliction of the Guptas, he retreated to the Himalayas in Nepal.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.