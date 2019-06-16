Opinion & Analysis

Give me the good news, or go!

In his new book, Siege: Trump Under Fire, Michael Wolff, takes us inside the presidency of Donald Trump to reveal an embattled White House — and a leader in extreme denial. This is an edited extract

16 June 2019 - 00:00 By Michael Wolff

The president made his familiar stink-in-the-room face, then waved his hands as though to ward off a bug.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Rogue Magashule has handed Ramaphosa a loaded gun. It's ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. 'Our family was the first to be liberated': The tale of a D-day survivor Opinion & Analysis
  3. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  4. 14 things you might not know about June 16 Opinion & Analysis
  5. FIKILE MBALULA | Gripped with the 'fierce urgency of now' to provide modern ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Fire blazes through Nompumelelo shacks
‘We identified her by her gold and silver tooth’: Family mourns brutal murder ...

Related articles

  1. Rand subdued as global risk falters Business
  2. Pentagon chief calls for political neutrality in military World
  3. Trump appeals to block subpoena for his accounting records World
  4. North Korean leader's half-brother was CIA informant: newspaper World
X