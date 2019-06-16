Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Science and tech got a raw deal in new cabinet

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Tiso Blackstar Group
16 June 2019 - 00:07

Arguably the most disappointing change President Cyril Ramaphosa made when cutting back (a little) on the size and composition of his new cabinet was the merger of the departments of higher education and science & technology

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Rogue Magashule has handed Ramaphosa a loaded gun. It's ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. 'Our family was the first to be liberated': The tale of a D-day survivor Opinion & Analysis
  3. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  4. 14 things you might not know about June 16 Opinion & Analysis
  5. FIKILE MBALULA | Gripped with the 'fierce urgency of now' to provide modern ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Fire blazes through Nompumelelo shacks
‘We identified her by her gold and silver tooth’: Family mourns brutal murder ...
X