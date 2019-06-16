They said potato, Madlala-Routledge said ARVs

As someone who has been in and out of parliamentary favour in her time, Nozizwe Madlala-Routledge knows how former ministers such as Bathabile Dlamini are feeling now that they are out in the cold.

Madlala-Routledge was ousted as deputy minister of health, a job she held from 2004 to 2007, not for ineptitude - as many would cite as the reason for Dlamini's ousting - but because she was fighting on the side of science and not beetroot against the devastating HIV pandemic that swept through SA.

"I was happy to be on the side of the vulnerable and those needing state assistance and medication," she says. "That, for me, was the reward: to see the change that later happened. So, in many ways, my firing was a catalyst for good and I even felt relief. It put the issue out there in the public domain, with the whole of SA - apart from a few denialists - standing behind the fight for the provision of ARVs [antiretrovirals]."

Taking on the HIV denialists

Madlala-Routledge always seeks the good in a person, even someone perceived as an enemy, and at first hoped that she could change the HIV/Aids crisis from within the health ministry.

This was not her first executive post; in 1999 she had been asked to serve as deputy defence minister - a surprise to her because, as a pacifist, she did not believe in preparing for war.

But the call to serve as deputy to HIV-denialist health minister Manto Tshabalala-Msimang was even more unexpected.

"I was surprised when [Thabo] Mbeki appointed me," she says, "as my stance on HIV was already known."

She knew Tshabalala-Msimang from the women's movement and shared her passion for gender equality. She hopedthey would have a good working relationship.

"She called to congratulate me and said we would meet soon to discuss our work," she says.

At first Madlala-Routledge was given a wide mandate in the ministry and led several delegations, "but things changed very quickly".

"Soon, she was doing everything to stop me from doing my work, until the staff were afraid to be seen talking to me." Next, the then president, Mbeki, called Madlala-Routledge in and instructed her to say whatever Tshabalala-Msimang was saying.

"If she said beetroot, I had to say beetroot. If she said African potato, I had to say African potato," she says.

She was nominated to travel with the minister to the World Aids Conference in Canada, only to be told at the last minute to stay home.

"I had to unpack, and she flew off, and when she got there, it was the display stand with garlic and other vegetables that she had set up - the one that caused a huge public outcry."

Madlala-Routledge was finally pushed out after a trumped-up claim that she had attended a conference in Spain "without presidential permission", something she disputes to this day.

After losing her post in the ministry, she stayed on as a member of parliament. No disciplinary hearing on the Spanish trip was ever held as "they knew they had no basis for such".

She had no regrets.

"I felt extremely supported by many people - even people I did not know who understood what I was fighting for. I especially felt supported by the Treatment Action Campaign at the time, as they were really there for me."

She carried on working on the causes that were important to her and held powerful positions in the ANC and parliament.

It was in 2009, when Jacob Zuma came to power, that Madlala-Routledge was, ironically, seen as an Mbeki loyalist and her professional life became uncomfortable.

"I didn't feel like it was a space I wanted to be in. I have never been part of a faction and that is both a weakness and a strength in politics. You won't get people willing to stand up for you, but you are seen as someone who stands by a principle rather than a faction."

Still carrying the torch for the vulnerable

Today, she is still fighting for her causes, but from outside of the walls of parliament, working to abolish sex trafficking in SA.

She hopes to work with the new cabinet towards this goal, which has been her focus for almost a decade.

In 2010, cognisant of how the Fifa Soccer World Cup in SA would stimulate human trafficking, Madlala-Routledge started Embrace Dignity, an organisation that seeks to end "prostitution, sexual exploitation and sexual abuse".