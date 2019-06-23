Insight: Book extract

Kingpins, thugs & bullets: Caryn Dolley tells REAL Cape Town's nightclub scene story

A new book by Caryn Dolley lays bare the underbelly of Cape Town's nightclub scene - a minefield of kingpins and thugs, rivalry and intimidation. This extract tells the story of Cyril Beeka, who dominated the bouncer racket until he died in a hail bullet

Live by the gun, die by the gun