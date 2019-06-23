Let's not be dopey about cannabis: it has huge potential to fire up the Eastern Cape economy

Remarks I made recently about the need for our province to benefit from the cannabis economy not only brought things out of the bunker but showed how much public interest there is in this emerging economy.

While SA has not yet fully legalised commercial production and trading of cannabis, businesses, producers and processors in countries where this has been legalised continue to reap billions in profit, good job numbers and good tax revenue for those governments. Many countries have moved away from the narrow use of this plant for recreational purposes because it offers more medicinal and health properties than just a puff.

New industries are being created by entrepreneurs using cannabis as an ingredient in products such as oil, beer, cosmetics, beverages, pills and medicine.

A glance at companies pumping money into cannabis production, packaging, processing and trading, some of which are listed on various stock exchanges, proves that the smart money is on the green herb.

Because our province and country are part of the global economy, we cannot continue to hide our heads in the sand on this matter.

For our economy to grow, we need to tap into emerging economies like this so that new growth engines are started for the benefit of all our people.

We have a choice to either join the emerging cannabis economy or watch from the sidelines, like we did with our mineral resources, where foreign companies mine them in SA but process them outside our country, benefiting those economies instead.

Given the abundance of cannabis in our province, the reported potency of its cultivar, the existing skill to plant, produce, harvest and sell the herb, the time has come for the Eastern Cape to open its eyes to the benefits of the huge potential economic spin-offs such as jobs and contracts for farmers and traders.