Table Talk
New ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina is a 'klipgooier' and DJ with style
Many people outside the Eastern Cape know Pemmy Majodina only for her striking outfits. But we will be hearing a lot more about her now that she is the ANC chief whip, writes Andisiwe Makinana
23 June 2019 - 00:05
A klipgooier (stone-thrower), a fashionista, a teacher, an ordained preacher and a DJ... the new ANC chief whip in the National Assembly is a woman of many roles.
