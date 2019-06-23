Table Talk

New ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina is a 'klipgooier' and DJ with style

Many people outside the Eastern Cape know Pemmy Majodina only for her striking outfits. But we will be hearing a lot more about her now that she is the ANC chief whip, writes Andisiwe Makinana

A klipgooier (stone-thrower), a fashionista, a teacher, an ordained preacher and a DJ... the new ANC chief whip in the National Assembly is a woman of many roles.